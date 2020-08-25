CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nike by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,456,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,969 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 53,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 57,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. 58,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,059. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

