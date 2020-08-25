CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 77,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 975,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 42,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.54. 208,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

