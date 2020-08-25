CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viewray by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,407 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 411.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viewray by 27.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,870,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viewray by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 557,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 576,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

