CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 26.6% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 298,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 468,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,781. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.