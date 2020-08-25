CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 17.4% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $212,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

