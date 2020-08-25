CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $6,900,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 547,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,847. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

