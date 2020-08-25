CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 86,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

