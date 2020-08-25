CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Clorox stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.88. 28,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.93. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

