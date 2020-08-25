D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 21,391 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

NYSE NEA opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

