D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of VRSK opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,924. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

