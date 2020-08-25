D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,329 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

