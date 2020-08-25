D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,201 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.10.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

