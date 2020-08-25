David Tokpay Kong Sells 4,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,285,000.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00.

SVM opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.