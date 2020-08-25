DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 28.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

