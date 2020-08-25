Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.93.

Deere & Company stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $206.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

