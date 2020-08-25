Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.93.

DE stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $206.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

