Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $234.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

