DEEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market cap of $378,823.31 and approximately $350.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002975 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.