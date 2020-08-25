Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

