Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.98. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 305,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 108.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

