Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.87 and a beta of 1.05. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 83,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 114.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

