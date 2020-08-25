Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Melcor REIT (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Melcor REIT in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Melcor REIT alerts:

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($4.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($4.85). The firm had revenue of C$18.10 million for the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a 1-year low of C$21.80 and a 1-year high of C$33.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.