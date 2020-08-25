Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,050.00. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,549 shares of company stock valued at $93,621. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

