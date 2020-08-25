Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €40.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 million and a PE ratio of 53.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.