Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.