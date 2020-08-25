Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $30.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Dillard’s stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 1,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,707. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $590.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

