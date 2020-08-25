Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Docusign worth $42,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth about $2,624,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 74.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 9.0% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.09. 16,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $229.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

