Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.78.

Docusign stock opened at $204.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $229.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 180,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,145,939.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,528,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 16.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

