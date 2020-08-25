Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

