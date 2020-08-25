Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.68.

DLTR stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

