Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPG stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 112.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 2,240,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 150.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 187,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

