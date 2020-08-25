Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 320,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

