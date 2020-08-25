Draftkings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Draftkings from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12. Draftkings has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Draftkings will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

