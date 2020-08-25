Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $121.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $122.20 million. Duluth posted sales of $121.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $608.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.60 million to $612.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $652.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.10 million to $658.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,616 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

