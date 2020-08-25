Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $85,518.80 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market cap of $85,518.80 and $64,289.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00083193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00278704 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001808 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007592 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 818,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,020 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

