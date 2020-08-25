Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 734,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

