Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.52. The company had a trading volume of 578,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,500. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,861. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

