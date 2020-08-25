Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

EDAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

