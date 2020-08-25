Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $26.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,580 shares of company stock valued at $467,886. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -109.68, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

