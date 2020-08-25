Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of LLY opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

