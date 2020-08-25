Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EARN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.88.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 226.14% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 32,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $320,181.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 180,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,303,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 148.5% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 329,970 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 164.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 298.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 59.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.