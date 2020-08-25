Elrond (ERD) Price Tops $0.0177

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Elrond has a total market cap of $234.02 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

