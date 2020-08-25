Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) vs. Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Financial Survey

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver -41.66% -28.03% -21.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 1 4 3 0 2.25

Metalla Royalty & Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -61.54 Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 4.57 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -10.88

Metalla Royalty & Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming beats Endeavour Silver on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

