Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.20 ($9.65).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

