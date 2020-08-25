EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,754,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 556.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 948,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 804,452 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.