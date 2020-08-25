Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after buying an additional 3,005,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

