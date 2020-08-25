Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

