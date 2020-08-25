Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,026 shares of company stock worth $1,102,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.09. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

