Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81.

Get HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.