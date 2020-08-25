Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $198.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.35.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

